Brazil vs South Korea: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Brazil get past a spirited South Korea side?

The round of 16 knockout games continue with Brazil facing South Korea in their first ever competitive game to secure their spot in the final 8 of the tournament.

Brazil come into this as winners of Group G despite losing late to Cameroon in the last group stage game. Brazil cruised past Serbia and Switzerland in the first two matches, keeping cleansheets in both and scoring three goals in total. Brazil will be hoping to continue their run of seven consecutive wins at the round of 16 stage at the World Cup, despite doubts surrounding Neymar's availability and injury to Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus.

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan produced a late winner against Portugal in order to book their spot in the final 16 of the tournament, knocking Uruguay out in the process. This will be their first game in the knockout stages since 2010. Tottenham Hotspur's talisman Son will be hoping to inspire his nation and get back to goalscoring ways for his side.

Brazil vs South Korea probable lineups

Brazil XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Alves, Militao, Bremer, Telles; Fred, Fabinho; Antony, Rodrygo, Martinelli; Jesus

South Korea XI (4-3-3): S. Kim; M.H. Kim, Kwon, Y. Kim, J. Kim; Hwang, Jung, Kang-in Lee; J. Lee, G.S. Cho, Son

Brazil vs South Korea LIVE updates

Brazil and South Korea's upcoming fixtures

The winner of this round of 16 tie will go on to face the winner between Japan and Croatia in the quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup 2022.