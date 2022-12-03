Brazil's route to World Cup 2022 final: Knockout stage opponents, dates & where to watch on TV

After exiting in the quarter-finals of World Cup 2018 and finishing as runners-up at Copa America 2021, the Selecao are gunning for glory in Qatar.

Brazil have won the World Cup a record five times, and they are eying their sixth title in Qatar 2022.

Tite's side finished runners-up at Copa America 2021 after being beaten by Argentina last summer but will be hoping to go one better on the global stage, having also reached the quarter-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

What will Brazil need to do to become world champions for the first time since 2002? GOAL takes a look at the Selecao's potential route to the final.

Brazil's World Cup group stage finish

Pos Team P W D L +/- PTS 1 Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6 2 Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6 3 Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1

Brazil finished top of Group G with six points, with Switzerland coming in second place with equal points but an inferior goal difference. The five-time champions started strong by beating Serbia 2-0, then edged out Switzerland 1-0, but fell to Cameroon 1-0 on matchday three.

Brazil's last-16 opponents

Brazil have finished top of Group G which means they will face the runners-up from Group H. South Korea finished behind Portugal in that pool, which means Brazil will face the Taegeuk Warriors for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition on Monday.

The game will go ahead on December 5, 2022 at Stadium 974. The game is set to kick off at 7pm GMT (2pm ET).

Brazil's possible quarter-final opponents

If Brazil beat South Korea, they will face the winner of the round of 16 clash between Croatia and Japan.

That quarter-final will take place at 3pm GMT (10am ET) on December 9, at the Education City Stadium.

Brazils's possible semi-final opponents

If Brazil make it through to the semi-finals, they will face either the winners of Argentina/Australia or Netherlands/USMNT.

The semi-final will take place on December 13 at 7pm GMT (2pm ET) at Lusail Stadium.

Brazil's possible World Cup final opponents

Brazil will meet a team from the other side of the bracket.

England/Senegal, Spain/Morocco, France/Poland and Portugal/Switzerland are all potential opponents.

The World Cup 2022 final will be played on December 18, 2022. The game kicks off at 3pm GMT (10am ET).

Brazil's route to the World Cup 2022 final

Here's Brazil's fixtures on the route to the World Cup 2022 final at a glance.

Round Opponent Date Kick-off time Last 16 South Korea Dec 5 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Quarter-final Japan/Croatia Dec 19 3pm GMT / 10am ET Semi-final Argentina/Australia, Netherlands/USMNT Dec 13 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Final England/Senegal, France/Poland, Morocco/Spain, Portugal/Switzerland Dec 18 3pm GMT / 10am ET

Where to watch Brazil World Cup games on TV & stream online

BBC and ITV have the broadcast rights for the World Cup in the United Kingdom, while FOX and Telemundo are broadcasting games live on TV in the United States.

You can check GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV listings here and the Football on UK TV listings here.

