Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brahim Diaz has committed his long-term future to Real Madrid by signing a significant contract extension that keeps him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2031. The Morocco international opted to remain in the Spanish capital despite receiving a series of highly lucrative offers from other clubs across world football.

Advertisement

Long-term commitment for the Morocco international

Madrid have officially announced that Diaz has agreed to a contract extension that ties him to the club for the next five years. The 27-year-old playmaker was previously under contract until 2027, but this new agreement ensures he will remain a central figure in the Merengues' long-term project. The club views the Malaga-born star as an "untouchable" asset despite his recent lack of regular game time under the management of Jose Mourinho.

The decision to extend his stay comes as a significant boost for the reigning European champions, particularly given the outside interest in his services. Reports indicate that the Morocco international turned down several extremely lucrative offers from elsewhere to stay at the club where he is determined to achieve ultimate success. Since his arrival in Madrid as a teenager in 2019, Diaz has steadily built a reputation for delivering impactful performances whenever he is called upon.

Official club statement and career milestones

In a formal communication released on Friday, the club outlined the specific details of the agreement and celebrated the player's journey so far. The statement read: "Real Madrid C. F. and Brahim Diaz have agreed to the extension of our player's contract, who remains linked to the club until June 30, 2031. Brahim arrived at Real Madrid in 2019 at 19 years old. In his six seasons defending our shirt, he has played 173 games and won 7 titles: 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 Ligas and 2 Spanish Super Cups."

The club further emphasised his international pedigree and recent individual achievements on the continental stage. The statement continued: "He is an international with Morocco, a national team with which he has played 36 matches so far and scored 15 goals. He was the top scorer of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations."

Advertisement Advertisement

Challenges under the Mourinho regime

Despite the security of a long-term contract, Diaz faces an immediate challenge in convincing Jose Mourinho of his place in the starting eleven. The Portuguese tactician has been sparing with the forward's minutes lately, though the club's leadership clearly disagrees with any notion that he is surplus to requirements. With a congested fixture list across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League, there will be ample opportunity for the former Manchester City man to stake his claim.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 ALA

The attacker's technical quality and versatility have often made him a fan favourite at the Bernabeu, and his ability to change games from the bench remains a vital tool for the squad. While he is not a regular starter at this moment, the campaign is long, and his history suggests he will seize the opportunities that arise. The extension acts as a shield against transfer speculation that often follows players who are not starting every match.

Looking ahead to international glory

Beyond his commitments at club level, Diaz is also preparing for a massive summer in 2027 with the Morocco national team. The Atlas Lions are under immense pressure to perform at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. Having finished as the top scorer in the 2025 edition, the Real Madrid star is expected to lead his nation as they hunt for continental silverware following a dramatic previous tournament.