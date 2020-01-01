Bouanga beats Khazri to Saint-Etienne's top scorer award

The Gabon international has been named the most prolific goalscorer for the Saints in the recently-concluded campaign

Denis Bouanga has won ’s top scorer award for the 2019-20 season ahead of his African counterpart Wahbi Khazri.

The 24-year-old Gabon international teamed up with the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard outfit on a season-long loan from in the summer of 2019.

Bouanga immediately hit the ground running, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in 26 league appearances amid other dazzling displays, involving 58 completed dribbles.

The winger went on to score a total of 12 goals in 35 games across all competitions and set up five others to win the individual accolade.

Bouanga saw off the challenge from international Khazri and Romain Hamouma to clinch the highly-coveted award.

His impressive goalscoring performances helped Claude Puel’s men escape relegation from the division, which was abruptly ended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The forward also enjoyed overwhelming support from Saint-Etienne fans, who voted for him nine times as the man of the match in the course of the season.

Bouanga started his career with SO Maine academy in 2011 before he moved to Le Mans' youth set-up where he spent two years.

He played for Mulsanne-Teloche for a season and then joined Lorient in 2014, where he spent four years with the side, including loan spells with and Tours.

The forward joined Nimes in 2018 on a three-year deal and featured in 35 league games before teaming up with the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard outfit on loan.

Bouanga, who has 17 caps for Gabon, will hope to continue his impressive form in next season.