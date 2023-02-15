Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Chelsea will hope to return to winning ways this season after three consecutive draws when they face Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League Round-of-16 clash away from home on Wednesday.

The Blues are heading into the fixture having won their last three group stage outings in the competition. However, their recent form under Graham Potter, despite lavish spending in the January transfer window, has been disappointing.

Borussia Dortmund struggled to register wins towards the end of the group stage and settled for second spot in the group. Unlike their opponents though, they are on a six-game winning run across all competitions and will fancy a favourable result against the Premier League side.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Date: February 15, 2023 Kick-off: 3.00pm ET, 8.00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 16) Venue: Signal Iduna Park

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on CBS, TUDN and Univision.

The match is broadcast live on BT Sports in the United Kingdom (UK) and can be streamed live on the BT Sport app.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the Champions League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS, TUDN, Univision TUDN, Univision UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport app/website India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Borussia Dortmund team news & squad

The big news from the Dortmund camp is the ankle ligament injury suffered by Youssoufa Moukoko in their last outing. He will miss the big midweek fixture against Chelsea.

Marius Wolf, Abdoulaye Kamara and Mateu Morey are also set to miss the game due to injuries.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can; Adeyemi, Reus, Brandt; Haller

Position Players Goalkeepers Kobel, Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun Defenders Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Meunier, Rothe, Ryerson, Sule, Koulibaly, Papadapoulos Midfielders Dahoud, Ozcan, Reyna, Reus, Brandt, Passlack, Can, Bellingham, Gurpuz Forwards Malen, Haller, Modeste, Gittens, Adeyemi

Chelsea team news & squad

Graham Potter is confirmed to be without N'Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy who all remain on the treatment table with injuries.

Chelsea's January reshuffle means Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, David Fofana and Andrey Santos are all out of the Champions League squad for the knockout rounds.

Wesley Fofana, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Denis Zakaria have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection.

It is also worth noting that Conor Gallagher, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mason Mount and Mykhailo Mudryk are one yellow card away from a one-match suspension in the European competition.

Chelsea possible XI: Arrizabalaga; James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Mount, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz