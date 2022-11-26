News Matches
J. Maddison

Boost for England as Maddison returns to full training ahead of Wales World Cup showdown

James Hunsley
15:43 GMT+3 26/11/2022
James Maddison England World Cup 2022
England were handed a boost ahead of their final group game against Wales as James Maddison trained with the rest of the squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? England's official Twitter page confirmed his inclusion, posting a set of images of their latest session in Al Wakrah ahead of Tuesday's match.

More to follow...

