Bonaventure scores as Tau’s Club Brugge hold Gent

The Nigerian gave the Buffalos an early second-half lead before the hosts clawed back to ensure that the game ended all square

Emmanuel Bonaventure scored his fourth league goal of the season as played out a 1-1 draw with Gent on Sunday.

After a goalless first-half at the Ghelamco Arena, Bonaventure gave the Buffalos a 57th-minute lead thanks to an assist from defender Eduard Sobol.

However, the lead lasted just for 16 minutes as captain Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe scored the equaliser to ensure honours were shared.

Despite the draw, Club Brugge lead the Belgian First Division A log with 46 points from 19 games, while Gent are in third place.

Dennis, Angola’s Clinton Mata, ’s Kreptin Diatta and Cote d’Ivoire’s Simon Deli were on parade from start to finish.

international Percy Tau was handed a starter’s role by manager Philippe Clement before his replacement in the 35th minute by Charles De Ketelaere.

’s Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui saw every minute of action for the hosts, with no place for duo Phillip Azango and Reuben Yem in Jess Thorup’s squad.

Club Brugge welcome Zulte-Waregem to the Jan Breydel Stadium on Boxing Day, while Gent are guests of fifth-placed Standard Liege.