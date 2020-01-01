Boga: Sassuolo winger flattered by Napoli link

The Ivory Coast international was one of the best performing players for the Black and Greens last campaign and has been linked to the Parthenopeans

Agent of Jeremie Boga revealed the forward is delighted with reports linking him to giants .

The international has been in fine form since joining the Black and Greens from Premier League side in 2018.

The winger bagged 11 goals and provided four assists in 34 league appearances in the 2019-20 season, amid other dazzling displays to help Roberto De Zerbi’s men finish eighth in the Serie A.

His performances have generated interest from the Parthenopeans and his brother Daniel Boga, who represents him, revealed the forward is impressed with the attention.

“We are aware of the admiration and praise from [Napoli coach Gennaro] Gattuso and director [Cristiano] Giuntoli,” Daniel Boga told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“Jeremie is happy, it’s always pleasant to receive confirmation of esteem, especially when they come from world-famous professionals like Rino Gattuso or from a big club like Napoli.

“He doesn’t know much about Naples yet, to tell the truth. But for what he heard about the people, what they told him, he thinks it could be like , the city where he was born and where we come from.

“There are several points in common between the two cities. Jeremie knows well that we are dealing with a top team, a great club.

“The fans are really passionate and very close to their colours. In short, they have all the ingredients to have fun when you play in Naples.”

Boga’s deal will end in June 2022 and his representative confirmed he will hold a meeting with Sassuolo to discuss the future of the winger.

“Jeremie's contract with Sassuolo will expire in 2022, I will meet with the club in the next few days, but I exclude that we will talk about a renewal.”

Boga was a former youth international before pledging his future to the Ivory Coast national team in 2017.

The forward made his debut for the West Africans against Guinea in an African Cup of Nations qualifier and will hope to continue his impressive performances at club level to boost his chances of featuring consistently for the Elephants.