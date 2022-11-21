Blow for England as Maguire is forced off against Iran with suspected concussion
- Maguire played 71 mins of Group B clash
- Subbed for Dier with score at 4-1
- Had been checked for a concussion
WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire was substituted for Eric Dier in the 71st minute of the Group B encounter, with England's medical team performing concussion checks on the defender before his withdrawal. The Manchester United star went down after Mehdi Taremi had pulled one back for Iran to briefly reduce England's lead to 4-1, but Marcus Rashford added the Three Lions' fifth moments later after also coming off the bench.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire was a somewhat controversial inclusion in Gareth Southgate's final World Cup squad after losing his place in the United team at club level, but he allayed any fears over his fitness with his performance against Iran. The 29-year-old was collossal at the back alongside John Stones, but will now face further assessment before being cleared for a return to the pitch.
IN TWO PHOTOS
WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? England will hope that the centre-back can recover in time for their second group-stage outing against the United States on Friday.
