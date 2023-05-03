Big Sam is back! Leeds appoint Allardyce for relegation run-in as Javi Gracia is sacked after just two months

Leeds United have sacked head coach Javi Gracia and drafted in Sam Allardyce as his replacement until the end of the season.

Gracia sacked after two months in the role

Allardyce to oversee final four games of 2022-23

Leeds also confirm Victor Orta's exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Gracia was given his marching orders on Wednesday morning after just two-and-a-half months at Elland Road. The decision was taken on the back of a dismal 4-1 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday which leaves Leeds sitting just outside the relegation zone on goal difference. The Whites have moved quickly to bring in Allardyce to take Gracia's spot in the dugout, with the former England boss set to earn a seven-figure bonus if he can keep Leeds in the Premier League - according to The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allardyce returns to the English top-flight after a two-year absence, with his last job at West Brom coming to an end in the summer of 2021. He was unable to prevent the Baggies from falling down to the Championship, but has a reputation for pulling off great escapes after previous spells at Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton.

WHAT THEY SAID: Leeds confirmed Gracia's departure and Allardyce's arrival in an official statement released on Wednesday, which reads: "Leeds United can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge. Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club. We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances. The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce. Allardyce will be assisted by former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leeds director of football Victor Orta left the club a day earlier, bringing to an end his six-year stint in the boardroom. Orta was responsible for the appointments of Gracia and Jesse Marsch, who was sacked in February. The Whites called an emergency meeting after the Bournemouth defeat and reportedly also considered former midfielder Lee Bowyer to come in as manager, but ended up choosing Allardyce due to his superior experience.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Allardyce will face the daunting task of trying to get a result at Manchester City in his first game at the helm on Saturday. Leeds will then complete their campaign with fixtures against Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham.