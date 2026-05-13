Top 15 Best Goals in FIFA World Cup Finals History

Ronaldinho free kick vs England (2002)

Ask any England fan and they'll tell you this was a fluke. Ask any Brazil fan, and they'll tell you Ronaldinho meant it. Ask Ronaldinho, and he says it was "definitely" a shot.

In a quarter-final with perhaps the best England team of a generation, the Selecao fell 1-0 behind thanks to Michael Owen's early opener, but Rivaldo equalised and in the second half, Brazil won a free-kick in the 50th minute, around 40 yards out, and Ronaldinho stood over it.

Few would have expected him to shoot, but he insists he did, and David Seaman, in goal, was left completely flat-footed as the ball flew over his head, kissed the crossbar, and ended up in the back of his net.

David Beckham, Teddy Sheringham, and Danny Mills - the player Ronaldinho later fouled to receive a red card - all insisted it was a "fluke".

Ronaldinho maintains: "When I hit the ball I wanted to shoot for goal – but maybe not exactly where the ball ended up. If I'm being totally honest, I was aiming for the other side of the net.”

He concluded that "a goal is a goal", and it helped Brazil on their way to glory, with England left wondering what might have been after playing over half an hour against 10 men.

James Rodriguez vs Uruguay (2014)

It's very rare that a goal can earn you a move, but this sumptuous volley from range almost certainly played a part in Rodriguez winning a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Colombia star stunned the world in 2014, scoring an absolutely incredible goal from range as his side became the surprise package of the tournament.

In their Round of 16 clash with Uruguay, Rodriguez opened the scoring in a 2-0 win with a goal that went on to win the Puskas Award for the worldwide Goal of the Season.

The playmaker took the ball on his chest 25 yards from goal, swivelled, and cracked an effort at goal that hit the crossbar and found the back of the net in truly sensational fashion.

Rodriguez had his back to goal when the ball came to him, but his incredible swivel and finish allied both finesse and power, and gave a glimpse of a truly world-class talent. He scored again in the second half, but this is the goal that made the world sit up and take notice of James Rodriguez.

Robin van Persie vs Spain (2014)

The best header in football history?

The Netherlands absolutely smashed Spain in one of the 2014 World Cup's most incredible fixtures. Under the management of Louis van Gaal, the Dutch ran rampant, winning 5-1, despite falling behind to an early Xabi Alonso penalty.

On the stroke of half-time, Daley Blind sent a speculative, lofted through ball into the path of Van Persie, and the striker, from just inside the box, threw his entire body at the ball in an incredible swan dive, made a superb contact, and found the top corner in one of the most sensational goals in World Cup history.

He would complete his brace in the second half as the Dutch turned in a thrilling performance that harkened back to the glory days of Total Football, and Van Persie's header went on to win the Puskas award. There was no other contender.

Toni Kroos vs Sweden (2018)

Germany's 2018 World Cup was a disaster. Eliminated in the group stages, Die Mannschaft won just one of their group games, a 2-1 victory over Sweden. Having lost to Mexico in their opener, they knew they needed a victory to stay in touch ahead of their final group clash with South Korea.

They fell behind in the 32nd minute to Ola Toivonen's goal but Marco Reus equalised, before Jerome Boateng was sent off with eight minutes remaining.

Germany, it seemed, were heading out, but in injury time, they won a free-kick on the left wing. It was a remarkably tight angle, but a miracle occurred, as Kroos bettered his angle by asking Reus to tap the ball to him, and he then, somehow, found Robin Olsen's top corner.

The clock had just ticked into the fifth minute of injury time, and 10-man Germany had given themselves a chance of progression. That they lost to South Korea is not really Kroos' fault; this was an incredible finish, a goal that gave an entire nation hope of progress. It was quickly snuffed out, but the light did shine, however briefly.

Manuel Negrete vs Bulgaria (1986)

Negrete may not be that familiar a name to modern football fans but, in 1986, he scored a truly sumptuous goal against Bulgaria.

Taking possession in his own half, he sprayed a fine pass out to the left wing, and began his run. He made it to the edge of the box before a defensive clearance was sent back towards the Bulgarian goal.

There, he played a superb one-two with Javier Aguirre after cleverly controlling a bouncing ball, and upon receiving the lofted return, he scissor-kicked a finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The ball was almost five feet off the ground when Negrete made contact, his left boot making a pure contact that sent Mexico on their way to a 2-0 victory. There have rarely been more stylish finishes at the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain (2018)

Ronaldo's record from free-kicks is perhaps not as good as it should be. The Portugal superstar takes multiple free-kicks every single year, and routinely slams them either into the wall or over the bar. But against Spain, in 2018, he could simply do no wrong.

Having already scored twice, Ronaldo stood over a set-piece 25 yards from goal in the 88th minute, with Spain leading 3-2 in a brilliant group stage game.

The No.7 stepped up, and sent a swooping, swerving effort into the top corner, leaving David de Gea rooted to the spot.

The goal called to mind his exceptional free-kick for Manchester United against Portsmouth, but this was on the grandest stage of them all, and put the cherry on top of one of the finest individual performances the World Cup has ever seen.

At his best, he is unstoppable.

Bobby Charlton vs Mexico (1966)

One of the first great World Cup screamers.

Charlton was England's midfield fulcrum as the Three Lions won their first and, thus far, only World Cup on home soil. In the group stages, England faced a tricky clash with Mexico, and won 2-0, with Charlton setting his side en route to a morale-boosting victory.

Martin Peters won the ball in his own half and passed the ball to Roger Hunt, who then fed Charlton, just inside his own half, and he set off. A jinking run followed, one that could almost be termed Steven Gerrard-esque as he powered forward and eventually, 25 yards, from goal, let rip.

His effort found the top corner, a stunning strike that had Wembley on its feet, and Charlton marked out as perhaps the best midfielder in the world at the time. He would lift the trophy come the end of the tournament; he deserved nothing less.

Michael Owen vs Argentina (1998)

From one great England goal to another. In 1998, Owen was just 18, and he truly arrived on the world stage against the Three Lions' bitter rivals. Of course, as any Three Lions fan is acutely aware, the Three Lions went on to lose the game, as David Beckham was sent off, and penalty heartache followed.

But for one glorious moment, it appeared as though England had the single best player in the world, who was ready to fire the nation to glory for the first time in 32 years.

Beckham played the ball forward from his own half, and Owen controlled with the outside of his boot in the centre circle, and beat his marker with ease, dropped his shoulder to go beyond another, and found the back of the net with a blistering finish. Carlos Roa in goal stood absolutely no chance.

The goal gave England a 2-1 lead, and marked Owen out as the best young player in the world. He went on to win the Ballon d'Or in a remarkable campaign, and remains the youngest player to ever do so. His solo brilliance in this clash was surely the decisive factor.

Dennis Bergkamp vs Argentina (1998)

"Dennis Bergkamp! Dennis Bergkamp! DENNIS BERGKAMP!" Perhaps the most iconic commentary of any World Cup goal, and it was more than merited, as Bergkamp scored a 90th-minute winner against Argentina in a heart-pounding quarter-final.

Frank de Boer fired forward an optimistic long ball from the backline, and Bergkamp not only brought it down with a velvet touch, he then nutmegged his marker, and powered an effort, with the outside of his foot no less, into the far corner.

A truly brilliant, technical goal, from a truly brilliant, technical player that left the Dutch commentator on a loop, as he screamed himself hoarse, barely believing the outlandish skill he had just seen.

In three touches, the striker had sent the Dutch through and etched his name in World Cup folklore.

Joe Cole vs Sweden (2006)

England's best goal at a World Cup?

In 2006, it was yet another chance for the Three Lions to mark their Golden Generation with a major international trophy. They would fall short but in the group stages, an act of complete magic from Cole made anything seem possible.

After a cross was cleared, the ball fell to the jinking winger around 35 yards out. As it bounced, he took it on his chest, and then unleashed a stunning volley that found the top corner, almost in the dimensions of a postage stamp, as the Three Lions went ahead.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw that was enough for England to top the group, and Cole was suddenly seen as a player to watch on the international stage.

It ended up being a rare moment of brilliance that lit up an otherwise disappointing campaign in Germany.

Saeed Al Owairan v Belgium (1994)

This goal from Al Owairan against Belgium for Saudi Arabia at the 1994 World Cup could be seen as a clone of another entry about to follow in this list, but it deserves an entry all of its own.

Collecting the ball in his own half, Al Owairan beat no fewer than four players on an incredible run into the opposition box, before finishing brilliantly to give his side a 1-0 win in the group stage.

It was seen as a major upset at the time, as the Saudis reached the knockout stages. Al Owairan is still seen as a World Cup icon, and rightly so, as he managed to score one of the best solo goals in the tournament's history.

It isn't quite the best, though...

Esteban Cambiasso v Serbia and Montenegro (2006)

Tiki-taka football is often seen as being the domain of Pep Guardiola, of Spain, of clubs like Barcelona. But in 2006, perhaps the purest distillation of tiki-taka football was shown by Argentina, as Esteban Cambiasso scored one of the greatest goals the World Cup has ever seen.

Maxi Rodriguez won the ball back in his own half and began a passing move that would see the Albiceleste keep the ball for around a minute of gameplay, moving the ball sideways, backwards, and forwards, as they looked to open Serbia and Montenegro up.

The move ebbed and flowed before Javier Saviola and Juan Roman Riquelme traded one-twos, and Riquelme found Cambiasso, who fed Hernan Crespo. The striker’s cute back-heel was latched onto by the midfielder, who finished into the top corner.

Crespo’s verdict? “The most beautiful goal”.

After 24 passes, Argentina had scored perhaps the best team goal the World Cup has ever seen, and they went on to win the game 6-0, as they briefly looked like favourites to win it all.

Carlos Alberto v Italy (1970)

Perhaps the classic all-time World Cup goal, Carlos Alberto's first-time finish at the end of an incredible move. It was the first tournament to be broadcast in colour, and showed just how brilliant Brazil were, their bright yellow and blue kits capturing the imagination of an entire generation of fans.

In the final, they swaggered their way to glory, beating Italy 4-1 in the final, as Pele, Gerson and Jairzinho all scored.

But it was Alberto who made his way into the history books, as he capped one of the best moves in the tournament's history.

The nine-pass attack began in the Selecao's own half, pulling Italy out of their shape after a neat triangle, before Jairzinho came off the left flank and drifted inside. He found Pele, and Tostao, Brazil's striker, had noticed Alberto's run from right-back. He pointed and Pele found him.

A first-time finish saw Alberto bend the ball into the bottom corner, a sumptuous finish after a move that saw the world realise that Brazil were standing alone, and unchallenged, as the best team on the planet.

Benjamin Pavard v Argentina (2018)

One of the most aesthetically pleasing goals ever scored, Pavard found the net in sensational fashion as France and Argentina played out a classic knockout tie that Les Bleus won 4-3.

Pavard scored France's second goal of the game, an utterly gorgeous strike from the edge of the box, that appeared to defy the laws of physics.

After a Lucas Digne cross was ineffectively cleared by the Argentine backline, Pavard came onto it from his right-back position, and appeared to chop his shot across the ball, rather than through it, sending it spinning, beautifully, into the top corner.

A glorious goal and one that showed that France could simply score from anywhere, such was the talent on the field. They were worthy winners for this goal alone.

Diego Maradona v England (1986)

What else was it going to be?

Maradona's brilliant solo run and finish against England has always been somewhat overshadowed by his Hand of God goal and one can certainly understand why, but it does nothing to diminish the quality of a brilliant solo strike, as Maradona went beyond four players, taking 11 touches in 11 seconds, before slotting under Peter Shilton. It was termed "The Goal of the Century", and GOAL can't disagree.

Gary Lineker, who was in the Three Lions team beaten that day, has called it the "greatest goal that has ever been scored."

He said: “On a playing surface that was so poor, to do what he did was truly extraordinary.

“It was the only time in my career where I genuinely felt that I ought to put my hands together and applaud that goal. A part of me was also gutted. It was definitely the best thing I’ve ever seen on a football pitch. It’s the best goal that’s ever been scored."