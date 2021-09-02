Besiktas land Pjanic loan as Barcelona cuts continue

The midfielder should see an increase in playing time following his move to Turkey

Barcelona have announced the loan of Miralem Pjanic to Besiktas on Thursday as their squad trimming continues.

Pjanic follows Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ilaix Moriba and many others out of Camp Nou with the club desperate to clear wages and reduce debt.

The midfielder spent just one season in Spain following his arrival from Juventus last summer.

Besiktas unveil Pjanic capture

Loan fee

Besiktas announced on their official website that they will pay €2.7 million in order to secure the player.

His loan runs until next June.

Pjanic's record in La Liga

The 31-year-old made just six domestic starts last year as injuries and poor form kept him out of Ronald Koeman's plans.

However, his contributions in Serie A before joining Barcelona were significant, and Besiktas will hope he returns to the level he played at with Juventus.

