Bernardo Silva signs new Man City contract until 2025

The Portugal international has impressed Pep Guardiola and senior club figures with his performances and attitude during his first 18 months at City

Bernardo Silva has signed a new contract that will keep him at until 2025.

The midfielder joined City from around 18 months ago and his old deal was not due to expire until 2022.

But City have been delighted by his contribution to the club in his first season and a half, and talks were conducted and swiftly concluded in recent weeks.

City boss Pep Guardiola recently raved about the 24-year-old, finishing a lengthy breakdown of his attributes by declaring “I love him”.

The three-year contract extension will also land Bernardo an increase on his previous £120,000-per-week wage packet.

"Bernardo Silva has signed a new Manchester City contract, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2025," the club confirmed on its official website.

Speaking to ManCity.com, Bernardo spoke of his hopes of further silverware at the Etihad Stadium while admitting he was delighted to extend his deal.

“It’s an honour to extend my deal with Manchester City,” Bernardo said. “This Club offers everything a player needs to fulfil their ambitions and there’s nowhere else I want to be.

“As soon as I heard City wanted me to stay longer, my mind was made up. I love the Club, the manager, the players and the fans.

“The style of football we play here excites me, and I am determined to win more trophies. City gives me the best chance of doing that.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Bernardo is an exceptional talent, so offering him a new deal and ensuring he spends the best years of his career with us was a very easy decision.

“This is the latest example of our commitment to building a young squad of world-class players.

“We are constructing a side that will provide a platform for sustained success. Bernardo fits neatly into our plan.

“His work-rate, professionalism and technical quality have impressed us and there is plenty of scope for improvement.

“Under the guidance of Pep and the backroom staff we have here, we expect to see him develop into one of the world’s best players over the coming years.”

Bernardo has played 93 games to date with Manchester City since joining prior to the 2017-18 season, scoring 18 goals.

The Portugal star helped City to the Premier League title in his debut season, and has also lifted the on two occasions with Pep Guardiola's side.