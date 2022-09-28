Benzema hands Real Madrid major boost as he returns to training after injury

Karim Benzema returned to Real Madrid training on Wednesday after a lengthy injury lay-off that kept him out of France's squad the past two weeks.

Benzema suffered hamstring injury vs Celtic

Real Madrid eager to get him back

But return date not yet confirmed

WHAT HAPPENED? Karim Benzema was spotted in Wednesday's training session participating with the full group as others returned from international duty.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid remained perfect in La Liga without Benzema as young midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni continued to take huge strides, and Federico Valverde entered the goalscoring form of his life. Still, Benzema's return will no doubt still be celebrated. There's no one in Europe who has been as deadly in big moments as the France star.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Les Bleus will also be pleased to see the Ballon d'Or contender nearing full fitness with the World Cup less than two months away.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE VERDICT: This is big news for Benzema, and all football fans should be rooting for him to make the October 16 Clasico against Barcelona. Big games deserve big players.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? His initial three-week injury timeline would suggest he could be ready soon, with next week's Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk a possible target. Real Madrid have not put out an official date, though.