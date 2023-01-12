Bellingham reveals training ground incident that brought England World Cup nightmares rushing back

Jude Bellingham admitted that England's World Cup exit still haunts him, as training with Borussia Dortmund triggered some unhappy memories.

England eliminated from World Cup at quarters

Bellingham "still thinks" about exit

Admitted training brought back memories

WHAT HAPPENED? England bowed out at the last eight to France in Qatar, with Bellingham impressing throughout, having posted a goal and an assist at the close of the tournament. However, the 19-year-old admitted that the quarter-final defeat still plays on his mind, as recent training with club side Dortmund showed.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think you come to terms with it pretty quickly, to be honest. But I still think about the game at times," Bellingham admitted to Dortmund's official website. "There was an instance in training where I had a shot and I thought that was just like the one that I had in the France game. And if I put it more to the left, would we have gone through? I was involved in the first penalty where I flicked it to Bukayo. And the second one, when I put the pass behind to Mason. You overthink things, but I think you come to terms with it quickly because you can't change it whether you like it or not."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Unlike many of his England team-mates, Bellingham enjoyed a warm-winter break in Spain after the tournament, where he added fuel to the fire of his potential departure to Real Madrid. The midfielder has since underlined his focus on matters this term with Dortmund and urged his side to improve their fortunes, as they currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga, three points off the Champions League places.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Bellingham and Co. are back in league action at home to Augsburg on January 22.