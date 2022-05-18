Bellerin will return to Arsenal despite successful Betis loan, reveals La Liga club's president

Hector Bellerin will return to Arsenal this summer after his loan at Real Betis comes to an end, the Spanish team's president has said.

The right-back made the temporary switch to Betis last August and has impressed this campaign.

Bellerin has featured 32 times in all competitions to help Betis win the Copa del Rey, reach the knockout rounds of the Europa League and enjoy a strong finish in La Liga.

What has been said about Bellerin's future?

Betis president Angel Haro would not rule out the prospect of Bellerin joining the club next season but said there is no deal in place to sign him outright after his loan spell is over.

"Hector is a fanatic player and a very good person," he told reporters. "It was a loan that we had from Arsenal, now he returns to Arsenal and from then on, we'll see.

"It is true that he has been very caught up in everything about Betis because, in addition, his parents are Betis fans. Hopefully we cross paths again."

How has Bellerin performed this season?

Bellerin, 27, has had a big impact at the team he has supported since childhood.

The Spain international was reduced to tears as he waved goodbye to the club's fans after their final home game of the season - a 2-0 win against Granada last week.

As well as winning the Copa del Rey, Betis are in contention for a top-five finish in La Liga this season.

Betis, who take on Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in the last game of the campaign, are currently fifth in the table and two points ahead of Real Sociedad, with Sevilla three points above in third place.

