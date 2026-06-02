How to buy Belgium World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Belgium has been a force to be reckoned with over the past decade or so, reaching at least the last-8 stage of four major football tournaments, including finishing 3rd at the 2018 World Cup.

The likes of Vincent Kompany, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens may have hung up their boots, but there’s still a glittering array of talent in the current Belgian squad. Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and others are all set to mesmerise the fans in North America and light up the World Cup.

GOAL has all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

What is Belgium's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Monday, June 15 Belgium vs Egypt (12pm) Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Sunday, June 21 Belgium vs Iran (12pm) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Friday, June 26 Belgium vs New Zealand (8pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets

How to buy Belgium World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Belgium World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Belgium World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Belgium matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.