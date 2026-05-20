How to buy Belgium vs Egypt tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lumen Field information & more

Belgium takes on Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 15, 2026, as the quest for global glory continues in the 2026 World Cup.

This Group Stage clash sees Belgium looking to assert its dominance in Group G and prove that its new generation is ready for the world stage, while Egypt aims to cause an early tournament upset fueled by its passionate traveling support. GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Belgium vs Egypt, including where to buy and ticket prices. Book Belgium vs Egypt World Cup Tickets Buy now When is Belgium vs Egypt at the World Cup 2026? Date & Time Match Location Tickets June 15, 2026, 12:00 PM Belgium vs Egypt Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets Belgium World Cup Fixtures Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Belgium vs Egypt Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets June 21, 2026 Belgium vs Iran SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Tickets June 27, 2026 New Zealand vs Belgium BC Place, Vancouver Tickets Egypt World Cup Fixtures Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Belgium vs Egypt Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets June 20, 2026 Egypt vs New Zealand BC Place, Vancouver Tickets June 26, 2026 Egypt vs Iran Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets How to buy Belgium vs Egypt World Cup tickets? As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited. Here is the current status of ticket sales: Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA. Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: The only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

The only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament. Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand matches where official allocations are exhausted. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Belgium vs Egypt World Cup tickets?

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from Belgium vs Egypt?

This fixture promises to be one of the highlights of the opening week. Belgium’s tactical flexibility will face a stern test against Egypt’s disciplined defense and rapid transitions.

With Seattle being a major travel hub, expect a massive influx of international fans bringing a festive, global energy to Lumen Field.

For the cheapest tickets, target Category 4 seating in the upper tiers of Lumen Field. The stadium's design ensures great sightlines even from the highest points, making it one of the best venues for budget-conscious fans.