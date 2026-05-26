Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a VPN, connect to an Belgian server and stream World Cup matches for free on the Dutch-speaking VRTor the French-speaking RTBF.

In Belgium, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the country's two major public broadcasting organizations: VRT and RTBF.

This dual-broadcaster setup ensures that comprehensive, free-to-air coverage is available in both of Belgium's primary languages.

Here is the breakdown of how to watch the tournament based on your region and language:

📺 Television & Streaming

Broadcaster Target Audience VRT Dutch-speaking (Flanders) RTBF French-speaking (Wallonia)

Because both VRT and RTBF are public networks, football fans across all of Belgium will be able to watch the entire 2026 tournament completely free-to-air without needing to pay for a premium subscription.