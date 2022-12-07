Belgium captain Hazard RETIRES from international football after disastrous World Cup campaign

Eden Hazard has announced he has retired from international football after Belgium's premature exit from the World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? The decision was reportedly made after his nation's elimination from the tournament following a 0-0 draw with Croatia on matchday three. On his retirement, Hazard wrote: “A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. “The succession is ready. I will miss you….”

