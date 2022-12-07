E. Hazard
Belgium captain Hazard RETIRES from international football after disastrous World Cup campaign
James Hunsley
13:29 GMT+3 07/12/2022
WHAT HAPPENED? The decision was reportedly made after his nation's elimination from the tournament following a 0-0 draw with Croatia on matchday three. On his retirement, Hazard wrote: “A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. “The succession is ready. I will miss you….”
More to follow...
