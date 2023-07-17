Bayern Munich or bust! Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has no desire to join PSG this summer

Harry Kane does not want to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, meaning a move to Bayern Munich may be his only option if he is to leave Tottenham.

Kane wanted by European giants

Bayern have made two bids

PSG were linked with their own offer

WHAT HAPPENED? Per the Daily Telegraph, the striker has no interest in moving to PSG, leaving Bayern as the only club attempting to secure his signature this summer. They have already made two bids for the England captain, both of which have been rejected, as Spurs attempt to convince their prized asset to stay. They have offered him a £400,000-per-week contract to remain in north London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has communicated to suitors that he values Kane at over £100 million ($130m) despite him having just a year left on his contract. Bayern have been bullish in their pursuit of the striker and public statements from the club may have further increased his asking price, particularly after Uli Hoeness claimed that Bayern will "get him" this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG, the report claims, could now turn their attentions to Dusan Vlahovic, with Kane not willing to entertain the prospect of a move to France.

WHAT NEXT? Kane is currently in Australia with Spurs for their pre-season tour. They face West Ham on Tuesday.