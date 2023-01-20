Bayern Munich drop points! Die Roten draw at RB Leipzig and open door for Freiburg to cut their lead atop the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich had a 1-0 lead at half-time, but conceded early in the second half to a relentless RB Leipzig side, giving up ground in the title race.

Halstenberg goal cancels out Choupo-Moting opener

Bayern limited to seven shots

Leipzig six points behind Bayern

TELL ME MORE: Bayern took the lead in the first half of the Bundesliga's first game in 68 days, but steadily lost their grip on the contest to a more expansive Leipzig side. And after the home team drew level, the league leaders clung on for a 1-1 draw.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the scoring for Bayern, meeting Serge Gnabry's floated cross in stride for a simple tap-in. Bayern could have had two more in the first half, but Gnabry cannoned a shot off the post and Leon Goretzka had a header ruled out for offside.

Leipzig enjoyed a stronger passage of play to open the second half, though, and were rewarded with Marcel Halstenberg poking home from short range to equalise. Both sides could have won the game late on as Konrad Laimer blasted a shot over the bar in the 92nd minute, before Thomas Muller fired narrowly wide 60 seconds later.

It was something of a satisfactory outcome for both sides, with Bayern earning a tough away point, and third-placed Leipzig doing just enough to stay in the Bundesliga title race, in which they trail by six points.

THE MVP: Dominik Szoboszlai has enjoyed a breakout season for Leipzig, and he continued his strong form on Friday night. He grabbed himself an assist, albeit a slightly fortunate one, on his team's only goal and was a constant threat down the right. He also tracked back diligently and limited the influence of the dangerous Alphonso Davies in the final third.

THE BIG LOSER: Although grabbing a point on the road is nothing to be sniffed at, Julian Nagelsmann could have gotten more out of his side here. Bayern were limited to just seven shots, of which only two were on target. His in-game management left a lot to be desired, too. Choupo-Moting, although he got himself on the scoresheet, was largely ineffective for long periods, while Leroy Sane never really got in the game. Although Nagelsmann eventually introduced Kingsley Coman and Muller, some earlier changes could have brought about a better result.

WHAT NEXT? After waiting 68 days for a game, both teams will only have four before their next. Leipzig play basement-dwellers Schalke on Tuesday, while Bayern take on Koln as Bundesliga action continues.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐