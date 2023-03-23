Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel lined up as replacement

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly axed Julian Nagelsmann and will try to bring in Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

Bayern ready for new leadership

Nagelsmann sacked

Tuchel tipped to take over

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann's future at Bayern appears to be over, with the Bavarian giants sacking the 35-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano. Bayern are already discussing possible replacements and could look to bring former Dortmund and Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel to the Allianz Arena.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern went into the international break off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The result, coupled with Dortmund's 6-1 win over Koln, means the squad have been knocked off the top of the table. Bayern host Dortmund immediately after the international break in Der Klassiker and will slip four points behind Edin Terzic's side if they are beaten.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League but face a stiff test next against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The fixture sees Pep Guardiola take on his former side with the winners of the tie set to face Real Madrid or Chelsea for a place in the final.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Bayern face some critical fixtures when the team returns to action after the international break. First up is the visit from Dortmund, followed by a DFB-Pokal quarter-final clash with Freiburg. The two sides then meet again in the league before Bayern head to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City.