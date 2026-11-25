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Bayern Munich have taken the unusual step of releasing a formal statement to address the ongoing speculation surrounding the health of Jamal Musiala. The Bundesliga giants met with the player's representatives this week to clarify the timeline of his medical condition and the status of their working relationship.

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Clarifying the health timeline

The German champions felt compelled to act following a wave of reports regarding when exactly Musiala and the club became aware of his neurological issues. To provide clarity, the club confirmed that the 23-year-old first underwent medical examinations for "absence-like symptoms" on April 22, 2025. This timeline was established to counter suggestions that the condition had been known for longer without proper intervention.

In a joint statement released alongside the player's representatives, 11WINS, the club noted: "A constructive meeting took place between FC Bayern Munich and the management of Jamal Musiala yesterday (Tuesday). For both sides, the player’s health comes above everything else. Musiala is being given full support on his road back."

Constructive talks with management

Beyond the immediate health concerns, the meeting served as a touchpoint for the long-term future of the German international. Despite the noise surrounding his physical state, the club described the talks with Musiala's management as "constructive" and "in the spirit of partnership". This indicates that while health is the current focus, the professional bond between the two parties remains intact.

The official statement concluded by saying: "FC Bayern and Musiala’s management have agreed to continue talks in partnership and in confidence."

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Backing from the hierarchy

According to Sky Germany, the decision to go public with such detail is reportedly backed by the most influential figures at the Allianz Arena. Reports suggest that honorary president Uli Hoeneß and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are fully supportive of the statement's contents. Their involvement highlights how seriously the club is taking the situation, as Musiala is viewed as the cornerstone of the club's future projects.

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Max Eberl, the club's board member for sport, has also been active in defending the player during recent fan club visits. The hierarchy is keen to protect their asset, especially after Musiala signed a lucrative contract extension in February 2025 that keeps him at the club until 2030.

Focus on recovery and future

With the air cleared regarding the medical timeline, the focus now shifts entirely to Musiala's recovery process. The club has not provided a specific return date, emphasizing that his well-being is the only priority. This cautious approach is necessary given the complex nature of neurological functional disorders and the "absences" the player has experienced during his time on the sidelines. Musiala remains a vital part of Vincent Kompany's plans once he is fit to return to the pitch.