Bayern Munich confident Neuer will sign new contract, says CEO Rummenigge

The 34-year-old goalkeeper's current deal expires in 2021 and he has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga champions

remain confident Manuel Neuer will sign a contract extension at the club, according to CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from the champions with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2021.

have been the club most commonly linked with a move, but Rummenigge doesn’t believe Bayern fans have anything to worry about.

"We both know what we have in each other,” Rummenigge told Bild.

“And under these circumstances I am optimistic that we will find a solution in the end and that Manuel Neuer will sign a new contract.

“We have the world's best goalkeeper and we have already won everything with him.”

Neuer fuelled speculation last week when he hit out angrily at the club after details of contract discussions with Bayern were apparently leaked to the press.

“All conversations that I've had here since [2011] have always been conducted with great confidence. Nothing has ever leaked out,” Neuer said to Bild.

“But now there are details from the current discussions in the media that are often not even correct. That annoys me. That’s not how I know Bayern.

“I want to play as long as I'm fit. But the most important thing for me is trust. It's clear to me that it's utopian to want a five-year contract. I'm 34 and can't predict how I'm going to be at 39. That's why what has been publicly suggested makes no sense at all.

“It has always been important to me to be able to work trustingly with the employees in management positions - as loyal as I am to the club as a player and captain.”

Rummenigge was asked about Neuer’s comments, but declined to provide an explanation.

"His interview was only yesterday so we could not react to it yet,” he said.

Next season, whenever it gets underway, will be Neuer’s 10th at the club providing he remains with Bayern as expected.

Among countless individual honours, Neuer has won seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokals and the in Munich, as well as lifting the 2014 World Cup with .