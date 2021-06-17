Bayern-linked Justin Che to stay with FC Dallas

The teenager impressed during a four-month spell earlier this season, but will not be returning to the Bundesliga giants - for the time being at least

Justin Che will not return to Bayern Munich on a permanent deal following his loan spell in Germany, but the FC Dallas defender could still be the subject of a winter bid from the Bundesliga champions.

The 17-year-old linked up with the Bavarian outfit's second team in February this year and impressed during a four-month loan stay, even as they suffered relegation to the Regionalliga.

But now, the teenager, who was handed his first senior call-up to the USMNT in May, will not be returning to Europe any time soon, though hopes of a later move remain a distinct possibility.

What has happened?

Having completed a three-week training stint in January as part of a small group of Dallas players sent to Bayern, Che was taken on a further short-term basis by Hansi Flick's side and fielded in their reserve outfit.

He made eight appearances in all for the club, including six starts, as Holger Seitz and later Martin Demichelis attempted to avert the drop from 3.Liga.

Now, however, Dallas have informed Che and his family that they intend to keep him close following his stint away, with the player understood to respect the decision of the MLS outfit, who have him contracted through the end of 2023.

Will Che still join Bayern?

Goal understands that there could yet be a further offer from Bayern, who will see Julian Nagelsmann officially succeed Hansi Flick as coach next month, though it is not likely to be until the end of the year at the earliest.

If they were to make a move, it would represent the latest shift of talent from Texas to Bavaria, with FC Dallas having delivered talent for the European giants before in the shape of Chris Richards, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Hoffenheim.

Che too wants to make the move if possible, having reportedly enjoyed his time with Bayern, while management in Germany view him as a technically skilled and robust player who they trust to make an impression at senior level down the line.

