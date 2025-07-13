‘Sometimes you have to move on’ - Bayer Leverkusen's new signing and USMNT star Malik Tillman confesses to having mixed feelings about leaving PSV

The USMNT midfielder has shared his feelings about leaving PSV, expressing both enthusiasm for his future opportunities and profound gratitude

Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

U.S. international Malik Tillman recently opened up about his complex emotions regarding his departure from PSV Eindhoven. The 23-year-old signed for Bayer Leverkusen from PSV in a deal worth $40.9 million (€35 million) with a contract until 2030. The midfielder expressed happiness and excitement about his future prospects, conveying optimism that his next career move represents a positive progression in his professional journey. When discussing what's ahead, Tillman emphasized his belief that the change would benefit his development, though he carefully avoided diminishing the significance of his time at PSV in any way.

"I'm happy, I'm excited; I think it's a good step for my career,” Tillman told ESPN. “I definitely do. But it's football. Sometimes you have to move on. I'm going to miss it here. I had two great seasons here. I miss the players, the coaches, and the people at the club. But I'm also excited to have some new experiences in my life. So yes, mixed feelings.

“It's been a good step for my career [playing for PSV]. Obviously, we've won two titles, and played good in the Champions League. A great step for my career. I developed as a player and a person. I can't be grateful enough to play for PSV, in front of those fans."

WHAT BAYER LEVERKUSEN POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Tillman's reflections reveal the profound impact PSV Eindhoven had on his career trajectory and personal growth. The American midfielder's candid comments illuminate the emotional complexity professional athletes experience when transitioning between career phases, particularly after periods of significant success.

WHAT’S NEXT?



Tillman will join Leverkusen later this month after taking a short break following his Gold Cup participation with the USMNT.