'It is not what we want!' – Bart Verbruggen demands defensive improvement for Netherlands

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Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has expressed disappointment over the national team's defensive record in recent UEFA Nations League fixtures. As Oranje prepare to face Greece and Germany, Verbruggen emphasized that keeping clean sheets requires a collective defensive effort.

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Verbruggen demands defensive response from Oranje

As the Netherlands gear up for their final UEFA Nations League group fixtures against Greece and Germany, goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has addressed the team's recent defensive statistics. While Verbruggen has already notched numerous clean sheets at club level with Brighton, during an ESPN interview, Oranje conceded five goals across their previous four matches in the group stage.

The 24-year-old did not shy away from evaluating the defensive frailties that need urgent attention before facing top-tier opposition.

Following late defensive changes that saw Virgil van Dijk drop out due to fitness issues—leaving 23 players before Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg was called up as a defensive replacement—the Dutch squad currently shares top spot in Group 2 alongside Greece on eight points, making defensive solidity paramount in the upcoming matches.

Clean sheets are a collective responsibility

Addressing the contrast between his club form and international defensive numbers, Verbruggen stressed that preventing goals is a team-wide duty rather than solely a goalkeeper's burden.

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"Of course, you are disappointed when you concede goals," Verbruggen admitted regarding conceding five goals. "Keeping a clean sheet is a team effort, not just the goalkeeper's responsibility."

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"My main task is to keep the ball out of the net, and I feel responsible for that, including organizing the defensive line when we concede."

Constructive evaluation and continuous self-optimization

Verbruggen revealed that the squad has already reviewed their defensive organization openly, insisting there is zero panic within the camp.

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"It is not what we want, and it's something we have discussed. There is no panic whatsoever within the squad; rather, it is simply another aspect of our game that we can optimize moving forward," he stated.

Reflecting on his personal development, the goalkeeper added that he never views himself as a finished product, noting that combining daily hard work with accumulated experience is the key to continuous evolution.

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Oranje ready for high-stakes tests against Greece and Germany

The Netherlands will host Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on Friday, 13 November, before travelling to Berlin to face Germany on Monday, 16 November.

With the group stage reaching its climax, Verbruggen and his defensive team-mates know that cutting out individual and collective errors will be the key to securing qualification.

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Armed with vast experience and an insatiable appetite for improvement, Verbruggen aims to anchor the Dutch goal with authority.