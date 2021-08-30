Barcelona's Emerson Royal set for Tottenham move in £26m deal

The Brazil international is closing in on a move to the north London club before the deadline

Tottenham are set to sign Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal in deal that could be worth up to £26m ($35m), Goal understands.

The north London club will pay an initial £21m for the 22-year-old, with £4-6m due in add-ons and bonuses.

The Brazil international, who has spent last two-and-a-half seasons on loan at Real Betis, will sign a five-year contract with the Premier League side.

Emerson convinced by Spurs

Emerson initially wanted to stay at Camp Nou this summer, but was convinced by Spurs’ offer to move to the Premier League.

The full-back joined Barca from Atletico Mineiro in January 2019 in a joint deal with Betis that saw the player move to Andalucia on loan.

Barca exercised their option to bring Emerson to the club permanently earlier this summer and he finally made his debut for the club at the start of the 2021-22 season. Now, however, he is set to depart having made just three first-team appearances.

Emerson will bolster Tottenham’s defensive options at right-back, with new boss Nuno Espirito Santo having started Japhet Tanganga in all three Premier League games so far, with Matt Doherty on the bench and Serge Aurier out of favour.

Nuno’s side have made a fine start to the season, winning all three matches without conceding a goal to top the early Premier League table going into the international break.

