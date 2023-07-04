Barcelona want Sergino Dest out! USMNT star put up for transfer with club hoping to seal exit within a week

Barcelona are increasingly desperate to sell Sergino Dest, with the Catalan giants aiming to be rid of him within a week.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona has made the decision to part ways with USMNT star Dest. According to Gerard Romero, the club is actively seeking a transfer for the defender and hopes to finalise the exit within a week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona's management is looking to reshape the squad and has identified Dest as a player to be moved on. The Catalan side included a €20 million (£17.1m) buy option in his loan deal with AC Milan but the Italian club will not be triggering the clause due to the defender's poor form.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The U.S. international has a contract until 2025 with Barcelona, but has failed to attract suitors so far. He was linked with Union Berlin and Besiktas earlier this summer, but neither club seems likely to make an offer currently.

WHAT NEXT FOR DEST? Dest is currently on holiday and is expected to not return to Barcelona for pre-season as the club look for a solution.