Barcelona vs Manchester United: Lineups and LIVE updates

Two of the most in-form teams in Europe will renew their European rivalry in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32

Barcelona take on Manchester United as two of the hottest teams in Europe renew their continental rivalry at the Round of 32 stage of the UEFA Europa League.

It's a shame to see these two sides compete so early in the competition, but that is by no means to say that they won't play out a great contest over at least 180 minutes.

Barcelona have become the best team in Spain over the course of the season, finding themselves at the top of La Liga with an eight-point lead, while also defeating Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España final to win their first trophy under Xavi. Their defence has become impenetrable, while they have also developed a never-say-die attitude by eking out narrow 1-0 wins in the league. They last tasted defeat 17 games ago.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have closed the gap to the top of the Premier League to just five points behind league leaders Manchester City, although Arsenal have the chance to return to the summit as they have played a game less. The team has developed the ability to produce goals out of nowhere and is led by a rejuvenated Marcus Rashford, who has become arguably the most in-form player in the world under Erik ten Hag.

It will be a very close encounter as neither side would succumb to the pressure surrounding the tie. Both teams have a certain philosophy that they stick to with utmost sincerity, which has seen them emerge, once again, as the top guns of the continent.

Barcelona vs Manchester predicted lineups

Barcelona XI (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Kessié; Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi; Lewandowski

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Barcelona vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Barcelona and Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

The Catalns will host Cádiz in the league on Sunday, 19th February, as they aim to make it 12 wins out their last 13 La Liga matches. They will then visit Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the second leg of their Round of 32 fixture in the UEFA Europa League.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, take on Leicester City on Sunday, 19th February, as they continue to close in on Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League. After their return leg against Barcelona, they will lock horns with Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on 26th February as Erik ten Hag aims to win his first trophy as United's coach.