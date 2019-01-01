Barcelona and Man Utd target De Ligt admits he could join Juventus
In-demand Ajax starlet Matthijs de
The 19-year-old has been the subject of intense transfer speculation across the season, with a plethora of sides - including Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich – all
De
“[A move to Juventus] could happen, but there are others who are also interested,” the Netherlands international told Tuttosport.
“We'll see at the right time. At the moment I'm fully focused on Ajax and my agent Raiola is taking care of the rest. Also, [Frenkie] de Jong hasn't spoken to me about a move to Barcelona.
“I really admire Chiellini, he's a very strong centre-back and one of the best ever. I also appreciate Bonucci. They are two of the best centre-backs in Europe and two examples to follow for a young player like me.”
Despite his tender years, De
“[Being
“Nesta was a fabulous defender; I also watch videos of [Paolo] Maldini and [Franco] Baresi. The Italian school of defenders has always been the most important.”
Ajax's
And while signing the Portuguese superstar is a clear statement of intent from the Bianconeri, De
“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best in the world and with
“Juventus are a great team but we believe we can go through because we are younger and there's less pressure on us. Also, we have our own CR7: Dusan Tadic!”