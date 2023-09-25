'The country failed' - Barcelona & Spain star Alexia Putellas blasts RFEF after Luis Rubiales kiss scandal & opens up on being made to travel 'seven hours' by bus

Alexia Putellas slammed RFEF for the way they treated Spanish national team players in the past few years.

Putellas slammed RFEF

Revealed how Spanish FA mistreated players

Players had to travel by bus for long hours

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spain and Barcelona star revealed how the RFEF have been mistreating the national team players as she talked about a number of things including former president Luis Rubiales' kiss scandal to players being forced to travel by buses for long hours while the officials travelled by air.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Putellas said, "Zero tolerance for what the entire world saw. Zero tolerance for the things which haven’t been seen because they weren’t live and we cannot talk about them as there’s an ongoing legal procedure. The system failed. The Federation failed, and the country failed.

"They made us travel six or seven hours by bus while the rival comfortably flew. We had to wake up at three in the morning to catch a plane and those schedules are not suitable for elite athletes. You have just seen this, but we have been for years in this situation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish women's national team recently reached an agreement with the RFEF where the federation promised to make "immediate and profound" changes to their structure.

WHAT NEXT? Spain will be next seen in action on Tuesday when they take on Switzerland in a Women's Nations League clash.