Back at Barcelona! Oriol Romeu to sign for Xavi's side in transfer which will see Pablo Torre move to Girona on loan

Oriol Romeu is heading back to Barcelona in a deal that will see young midfielder Pablo Torre join Girona on loan.

Oriol Romeu began career at Barca

Set to return from Girona

Pablo Torre will go the other way

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona are set to add another player to the ranks in the summer transfer window by signing former midfielder Romeu, according to Fabrizio Romano. An agreement has been reached with Girona, while Romeu has also passed a medical. Pablo Torre will be included in the transfer and move to Girona on a season-long loan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romeu heads to Barcelona to add to Xavi's midfield options after captain Sergio Busquets departed at the end of last season when his contract expired. The 31-year-old is something of a shock addition but is a low-cost option for the cash-strapped Catalan giants and knows the club well as he came through Barca's famed La Masia academy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Girona will lose Romeu but will gain Torre. The 20-year-old will be hoping he can impress and enjoy some regular football next season after spending the majority of his debut campaign at Barcelona on the bench.

WHAT NEXT? Romeu looks set to be signed in time to be included in Barcelona's pre-season tour of the United States. The Catalan giants will then return home for a Gamper Trophy game with Tottenham.