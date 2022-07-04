Barcelona sign former Milan star Kessie on free transfer
Barcelona have confirmed the signing of former Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer.
Kessie built up a sterling reputation as one of the top midfielders in Italy over the last three years, taking his game to the next level after a permanent move to Milan from Atalanta in 2019.
Speculation over the 25-year-old's future had been raging as he approached the final few months of his contract at San Siro, and Barca have now won the race for his signature.
Editors' Picks
- Ronaldo tells Man Utd he wants transfer - why CR7 wants out & where he could go
- The King of Milan? Lukaku just another willing pawn in an increasingly absurd transfer market
- Watch: Rice opens mystery boxes containing his greatest fear and more
- Brugts, Kuhl and the NXGN stars to watch at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euros
What are the terms of the deal?
Kessie completed a medical before agreeing on a reported four-year deal at Camp Nou.
Barca have reportedly handed the Ivory Coast international a €6.5 million per year wage packet that could rise based on performance-based add-ons.
Kessie's record at Milan
Kessie recorded 36 goals and 16 assists in 214 appearances for Milan, including those he earned during an initial two-year loan spell at San Siro.
The midfielder was named in the Serie A team of the Year for 2020-21, and left the club on a high by helping them lift their first Scudetto in 11 years.