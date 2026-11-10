Barcelona reignite Jonathan Tah pursuit as Catalans seek experienced partner for Pau Cubarsi

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Barcelona have made a fresh enquiry regarding the availability of Bayern Munich centre-back Jonathan Tah ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. The reigning La Liga champions are actively searching the market for a seasoned defender to play alongside teenage prodigy Pau Cubarsi at the heart of their backline.

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Catalans make fresh German enquiry

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick have checked on the 30-year-old Germany international's current situation in Bavaria. Both key decision-makers still hold the towering centre-back in high regard as they look to bolster their defensive options for the second half of the campaign. Consequently, the Blaugrana reached out to gauge whether a winter deal could be struck.

Previous interest preceded Bavarian switch

Tah is a familiar name to Camp Nou officials, who previously explored signing him back in 2025 when his contract at Bayer Leverkusen was running down. Although the Catalan giants seriously considered a move at the time, they ultimately decided against proceeding with a deal, allowing him to join domestic rivals Bayern instead.

Since arriving at the Allianz Arena, the experienced stopper has established himself as an undisputed starter for the Bundesliga champions. Across 67 appearances in all competitions for the German heavyweights, he has contributed three goals and three assists while cementing his place in the starting line-up.

Winter departure ruled out completely

Despite Barcelona's renewed admiration, the German reporter notes that a mid-season transfer is not considered feasible under the current circumstances. Tah is thoroughly settled in Munich and remains tied down to a long-term contract running until the summer of 2029, while his employers have zero intention of sanctioning a January exit.

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As a result, the Spanish champions are not expected to take their interest any further than their initial enquiry. Furthermore, earlier reports indicate that Flick and his recruitment team would ideally prefer to recruit a natural left-footed central defender to balance their defensive unit.

Alternative targets top January shortlist

With a move for Tah effectively off the table for the winter market, Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez - whose Old Trafford deal expires in 2027 - now stands out as Barcelona's most realistic option. The Catalan club have also been tentatively linked with moves for Real Betis stopper Natan and Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie. Deco and Flick must now decide which alternative target to pursue when the transfer window opens in January.