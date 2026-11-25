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Barcelona eased to a 4-1 victory over Sabah FK in the Champions League, with Anthony Gordon netting a clinical double. Goals from Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus ensured a dominant display in Baku despite a second-half consolation from the hosts.

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Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side continued their impressive Champions League form with a comprehensive 4-1 dismantling of Sabah FK at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The Blaugrana dominated the early exchanges, establishing their technical superiority with 72% possession and a staggering 24 total shots. Gordon opened the scoring in the 31st minute, providing the cutting edge that Barca’s intricate build-up play deserved, leading to a 1-0 advantage at the interval.

The second half saw a ruthless ten-minute blitz that effectively ended the contest as Gordon added his second, followed by strikes from Adeyemi and Jesus. While Joy-Lance Mickels managed to pull one back for the Azerbaijani hosts in the 63rd minute, the result was never in doubt. Barcelona’s fluidity in the final third and high-pressing structure allowed them to generate 4.17 Expected Goals (xG), illustrating the gulf in quality between the two sides in this Matchday 5 encounter.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Joan Garcia - 6/10

The goalkeeper had a relatively quiet evening as Sabah struggled to test him frequently, recording only three shots on target. He was largely a spectator for most of the match but will be disappointed to have lost the clean sheet to Mickels in the 63rd minute. His distribution remained reliable under minimal pressure.

Jules Kounde - 8/10

An elite performance from the Frenchman, who played a part in Jesus's goal in the 60th minute. Kounde was tactically disciplined, tucking in to facilitate build-up while remaining a threat on the overlap. He also managed the defensive transition well throughout the match.

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Gerard Martin - 7/10

A composed outing for the young defender. He maintained a high line effectively, contributing to the team's ability to compress the pitch. Martin showed maturity in his positioning, helping to limit Sabah to just eight shots throughout the match.

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Alejandro Balde - 8/10

Balde was a constant source of verticality on the left flank. His attacking intent was rewarded in the 55th minute when he provided the assist for Adeyemi to make it 3-0. His recovery pace was vital in snuffing out potential counter-attacks before he was rested in the 65th minute.

Midfield

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

Acting as the metronome in the double pivot, the Dutchman controlled the tempo with his signature ball-carrying ability. He was central to Barca's 380 total passes, ensuring the visitors remained in total control of the central zones before his substitution in the 64th minute.

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Fermin Lopez - 7/10

Fermin provided excellent energy between the lines, constantly searching for pockets of space. His pressing triggers were sharp, forcing Sabah into deep turnovers. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his movement created significant gravity that freed up the wide attackers.

Gavi - 7/10

The midfielder brought his usual tenacity to the engine room, completing the full 86 minutes before a late exit. He was efficient in possession and robust in the challenge, ensuring Sabah could never establish a foothold in the middle third.

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Pedri - 7/10

Captain for the night, Pedri conducted the first-half symphony with effortless grace. His vision was key to breaking down Sabah's low block during the opening 45 minutes. He was withdrawn at half-time, likely a tactical decision by Flick to manage his minutes.

Attack

Anthony Gordon - 9/10

A clinical masterclass from the winger. Gordon was the difference-maker, scoring the opener in the 31st minute and doubling his tally in the 51st. His directness and timing of runs were too much for the Sabah backline to handle, and he left the pitch in the 76th minute as the undisputed Man of the Match.

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Karim Adeyemi - 8/10

Adeyemi’s explosive pace was a nightmare for the opposition. He capped a fine individual performance with a well-taken goal in the 55th minute. His ability to stretch the play horizontally allowed Barcelona to exploit the central channels throughout the second half.

Gabriel Jesus - 9/10

An exceptionally selfless performance from the Brazilian. Jesus played a part in Gordon's second goal before finding the net himself in the 60th minute. His link-up play was exemplary, acting as a vital focal point for the entire attacking unit.

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Substitutes & Manager

Dani Olmo - 7/10

Came on at half-time for Pedri and maintained the high level of technical security. His presence ensured the attacking momentum continued into the second-half goal blitz.

Alex Campos - 6/10

Introduced in the 64th minute for De Jong. He kept things simple and helped see out the victory during a period where the intensity of the game naturally dipped.

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Joao Cancelo - 6/10

Replaced Balde in the 65th minute. He offered a different profile on the flank, often drifting infield to create overloads, though the game was already won by his arrival.

Raphinha - 6/10

Given a 14-minute cameo for Gordon. He looked sharp and looked to contribute to the high shot count, though he couldn't add to the four goals already scored.

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Brian Farinas - N/A

A late substitution in the 86th minute for Gavi; not enough time to significantly impact the game.

Hansi Flick - 8/10

Flick’s tactical setup was flawless. Despite missing Lamine Yamal, his side showed no lack of creative spark. His half-time and early second-half substitutions showed excellent squad management, and the high-pressing system restricted the hosts to almost nothing for an hour.