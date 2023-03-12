Barcelona MAFIA! Athletic Club fans throw fake banknotes onto pitch in protest against La Liga leaders amid corruption scandal

Athletic Club fans mocked Barcelona by throwing fake money on to the pitch amid the corruption scandal surrounding the club over referee payments.

Barca charged over referee payments

Opposing fans protested by throwing banknotes

Fake cash had "mafia" written on them

WHAT HAPPENED? Athletic Club supporters threw banknotes with Barca's badge printed on them and "Mafia" written in large capitals with a dollar sign next to it during the Liga clash between the two clubs at San Mames on Sunday night. The protest occurred in the wake of the confirmation that Barca are being investigated over payments made to the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca are said to have made payments that almost €7 million (£6.2m/$7.4m) to Negreira between 2001 and 2018. Prosecutors are investigating the club over the scandal while president Joan Laporta has insisted Barca are innocent.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? It may be a long time before the case against Barcelona is resolved as the potentially lengthy legal process has just begun.