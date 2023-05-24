Barcelona lose another legend! Jordi Alba confirms he will follow Sergio Busquets out of Camp Nou

Jordi Alba has confirmed that he will be leaving Barcelona after a trophy-laden 11 years with the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old joined from Valencia in 2012 and would go one to become one of the best left-backs of his generation. He celebrated six La Liga titles, five Copa del Reys and a Champions League trophy, among others, during his time in Catalunya. However, after losing his place to 19-year-old Alejandro Balde this term, Alba's time at Barca has come to an end, thus marking a generational change to one of the world's most storied clubs this summer. He confirmed his decision in a video on his social media accounts looking back on his glorious spell at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Barca have also released an official statement bidding farewell to Alba, which reads: "FC Barcelona and Jordi Alba have reached an agreement to terminate the player's contract with the club one year earlier than it was due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barca family, and wishes him every fortune in the future. Barça will always be a home for you, Jordi."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alba joins midfield stalwart Sergio Busquets in heading out of the exit doors at Camp Nou, with the midfielder having confirmed his departure earlier this month. While Busquets' contract was up at the end of the season, Alba had a year remaining on his current deal. Relevo journalist Toni Juanmarti reports that the full-back has given up a significant part of his salary by moving on this summer, as this was owed to him in deferred payments.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALBA? It is not yet known where the Spaniard will end up next term, although Saudi Arabia has been mooted as one potential option, as well as a sensational switch to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. For now, though, preparations will be underway for a final farewell at Camp Nou for both Alba and Busquets, when Barca host Mallorca in the league on Sunday.