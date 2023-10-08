Barcelona's starboy strikes! Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal found the back of the net against Granada to become the youngest goalscorer ever in the Spanish top flight

Scored first goal at 16 years and 87 days

Fired home to halve Granada lead

Took record from Malaga's Fabrice Olinga

WHAT HAPPENED? Yamal ghosted into the box and finished into an empty net to secure the record breaking strike. At 16 years and 87 days, he beat the previous mark by less than two weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The La Masia product continued a record-breaking campaign. This season, he became both the youngest starter for Spain and Barcelona and the youngest player ever to start a Champions League game.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Yamal has started three games in nine days for Barcelona, and has once again been named in the Spain squad ahead of this week's round of Euro 2024 qualifiers, against Scotland and Norway.