Barcelona have thrown open the doors of their academy to Sergio Busquets once again, clearing the way for one of their legends to return to the dugout. The club icon begins a new chapter as a coach, this time inside the team that includes young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" revealed that the former midfielder visited the "Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper" training complex over the past few hours. He is there to begin a period of immersion and training with the Barcelona Atlètic coaching staff, sharpening his skills as a first step into management.

Nothing has been formally confirmed and the matter remains under consideration. The aim, though, is clear. Busquets wants daily hands-on experience through direct exposure to the club's working methodology, following the planning, dressing room management and tactical development up close.

For the midfield legend, the ideal place to start is the same one where he grew up and spent most of his football career. He does not yet hold the coaching licence required to take charge as head coach, so he is looking to complete his training before making the move official.

All of this comes just seven months after Busquets announced his retirement last December, ending his career with the MLS title at Inter Miami. That closed an exceptional journey, one in which he lifted every trophy going in a Barcelona and Spain shirt.

Last Sunday, Busquets was in New Jersey for the World Cup final. Spain beat Argentina thanks to a Ferran Torres goal in extra time, and he headed straight back to Barcelona to begin his new project.

His return should hand the Barcelona Atlètic players a significant technical and morale boost, none more so than promising Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim. The teenager gets a rare chance to learn and work daily alongside one of the best midfielders in football history, soaking up his knowledge of positioning, reading the game and tactical development.