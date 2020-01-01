Barcelona defender Umtiti returns positive coronavirus test

The Frenchman was already isolated as he recovers from injury, reducing the chances of further infections amongst the Blaugrana squad

defender Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday.

Umtiti, 26, is currently recovering from his latest injury setback after once more suffering discomfort in his left knee, which has kept him out of action since July.

And he has now joined fellow defender Jean-Clair Todibo in catching the virus, although without showing any symptoms or health problems.

"After the tests carried out on Thursday first-team player Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for Covid-19," Barcelona revealed in a statement released on the club's official website on Friday.

"The affected person is asymptomatic, is in good health and is in isolation at home.

"The club has informed the relevant sporting and health authorities. It has also traced all the people that have been in contact with the player in order to carry out tests."

Umtiti's injuries prevented him from joining up with the rest of the Barcelona squad in Lisbon ahead of Friday's quarter-final clash against Bayern, for which he had already been ruled out.

He has thus had no contact with his colleagues, who all returned negative results in the testing performed prior to the game.

The international, part of the winning 2018 World Cup squad in , has endured a nightmare run of injuries over the past two seasons, which have severely restricted his availability for selection.

Umtiti played just 11 Liga games in 2019-20, down from 14 the previous season, and has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou in recent months. , who on Friday confirmed the exit of Jan Vertonghen to Benfica, are one of the clubs reportedly interested in his services.

and West Ham have also seen their names come up in connection with the defender, whose injury woes have seen him drop down in the Barca pecking order as Clement Lenglet has become the first-choice partner to Gerard Pique.

Umtiti has made a total of 114 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona since moving from in the summer of 2016, lifting six trophies to date during his time at the club, including two Liga triumphs.