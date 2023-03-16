FC Barcelona set to debut special ROSALíA El Clasico match kit in collaboration with Spotify

Spotify and FC Barcelona collaborate with ROSALíA as the club seek to take the next step towards the Liga title in El Clasico on Sunday, March 19.

Xavi’s side will line up for the historic encounter against Real Madrid with a special shirt featuring ROSALíA’s MOTOMAMI album logo to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the album and her massive success on Spotify. In addition, when FC Barcelona Femení takes part in the women’s Clasico on March 25, they’ll also be wearing the MOTOMAMI kit during the match.

In 2022, ROSALÍA was the most-streamed Spanish artist globally, with streams of her tracks on Spotify growing by more than 110% year over year. And in Barcelona, she was also the most-streamed female artist on Spotify last year.

“It makes me very excited that such a big club like Barca will wear the shirt, and even more, in such important games!” ROSALÍA exclaimed to For the Record. “Football and music have such similarities when it comes to the emotions you live in a concert and in a game. The concentrated human energy, so many people living that same moment, putting all their attention into an event.”

Her music will play a role in inspiring Barcelona’s players before El Clasico, victory in which would carry them 12 points clear of Real Madrid with 12 games of the season remaining. Barcelona stars will be curating Barca Matchday playlists featuring top songs to motivate the players in the build up to the match and will include music from ROSALÍA.

Juli Guiu, VP Marketing of FC Barcelona said: “Seeing such a renowned artist as Rosalía on the beloved Barça jersey is a wonderful surprise for our fans around the world. Music and football form a special partnership with a long future ahead of them and we are happy to add another chapter to the story alongside the world’s most popular music streaming platform, Spotify.”

Fans of ROSALÍA will be able to celebrate her entire back catalogue with a new interactive Spotify experience called My Top 5: ROSALÍA Songs. This will allow fans to create their ultimate selection of top five favourite songs from ROSALÍA and share them with friends to debate on social media. This is Spotify’s third iteration of the franchise, following Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd.

Speaking about the collaboration, Marc Hazan, VP Partnerships, Spotify, said: “We’re honoured to give up the Spotify space on the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate ROSALÍA, who is the top Spanish artist on Spotify in 2022. It’s a chance to continue the celebration of our unique partnership with FC Barcelona and continue to bring the worlds of football and music together.”

And for fans who really want to show their love for ROSALÍA, there are also super-limited-edition, collector’s item shirts that are signed by all of the FC Barcelona players who start the men’s and women’s Clasico matches respectively. Featuring a glow-in-the-dark MOTOMAMI logo, 11 men’s shirts and 11 women’s shirts will be available for purchase in Europe via FC Barcelona, each with a unique number between 1 and 11.