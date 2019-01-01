Barcelona and Sevilla agree €1m Munir transfer

The forward is in the last six months of his contract but will make the move to Seville in January rather than in the summer

Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement for the transfer of forward Munir El Haddadi to the Andalusian club pending a medical and contract.

Goal previously reported the 23-year-old Munir, who was in the last six months of his deal with the La Liga champions, was intent on joining Sevilla this summer when his deal expired after rejecting contract offers from Barcelona.

Howveer, the Andalusian club was hopeful to seal a deal for Munir in January, while Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde voiced his desire to see the situation resolved by the close of the window.

"It seems Munir has taken a decision and, evidently, the club have also made a decision," Valverde said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"We want a solution as soon as possible. If that can be this month, even better."

The two La Liga sides have now done just that, coming to an agreement for Munir to join immediately, with Barcelona annoucing they have received a €1,050,000 fee.

"The club would like to thank Munir El Haddadi for his dedication and commitment and wishes him all the best for the future," Barcelona said in a statement.

Munir had spent the last two seasons on loan at first Valencia in 2016-17 and then Deportivo Alaves in 2017-18 after making his Barcelona debut as an 18 year old during the 2014-15 campaign.

The forward featured 16 times in the league in his career for Barcelona, scoring four times, before heading out to Valencia where he played in 33 La Liga contests, scoring six times.

A loan to Alaves followed the next season and saw Munir improve on his strike rate, finding the net 10 times in 33 La Liga matches, starting 28 of them.

Entering the last year of his contract, there was no loan for Munir to begin the 2018-19 season, and he played seven times for Barcelona, scoring once in the league.

However, Munir had not played for the club since a start in the Champions League against Tottenham with Barcelona having already locked up the top spot in their group.

A Spain youth international, Munir has been capped once for the senior side, coming on for a 13 minute appearance against Macedonia in 2014.

In addition, Goal understands that Munir's acquisition will make a move for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata less likely.

Sevilla had met with Morata's representatives over a potential deal, but found the proposed loan move too expensive.

Article continues below

While Morata was in the fame, Goal understands Munir was always the club's preferred option.

In addition to Munir, Sevilla also announced Friday an agreement had been reached for Ajax centre-back Maximilian Wöber.

Line Munir, the agreement for the 20-year-old defender is pending a medical and agreement over a contract.