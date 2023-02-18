Barcelona agreed to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in 2022 but deal was scuppered by FFP

- Deal agreed in winter window
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Spanish outlet AS, the Catalan giants agreed a deal for the Portuguese forward in the winter transfer window of 2022. The initial agreement would have seen the Barca pay a fee of €70 million (£62m/$75m) to their Madrid-based counterparts, with the final feel rising to €135m (£120m/$145m) if a series of objectives were met. The deal ultimately proved impossible due to Barca's position with Financial Fair Play.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix remained at Atletico for another twelve months, during which he was continually at odds with manager Diego Simeone's agricultural tactics. A January loan to Chelsea has seen the 23-year-old find some good form and given much more freedom by new boss Graham Potter.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona were able to overcome their financial issues, pulling a series of 'levers' that allowed them to sign the likes of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde during the summer of 2022.
WHAT NEXT FOR JOAO FELIX & BARCELONA? AS report that the Catalan giants remain keen on the player and a future move should not be ruled out, but that would require a major player sale. Felix's loan to Chelsea expires in the summer, leaving open the possibility of a move to Camp Nou - although the Blues could make his spell permanent.