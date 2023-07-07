Ballon d'Or 2023: Marcus Rashford, Alex Morgan & Vinicius Junior among nominees for Socrates Award

Marcus Rashford, Alex Morgan and Vinicius Junior have been named as nominees for the Socrates Award for their charity work over the last year.

Socrates Award nominees announced

Rashford, Morgan and Vinicius all up

Trophy rewards players' charity work

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United star Rashford has been put up for the prize, which will be given out at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, for his work helping feed children in the UK with the Child Food Poverty Task Force. Real Madrid's Vinicius and USWNT legend Morgan have been nominated for their efforts with their respective foundations. Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger and Barcelona and Nigeria attacker Asisat Oshoala are the remaining nominees.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Socrates Award was introduced by France Football last year and rewards players for their charity work outside of football. Sadio Mane was the inaugural winner of the prize for his efforts to help people in his native Senegal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The nominees for the men's and women's Ballon d'Or prizes will be announced in September, as will the players up for the Puskas Award and Yacine Trophy, which go to the best goal and goalkeeper of the year respectively.