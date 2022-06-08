'It's not a joke!' - Bale offered to La Liga minnows in shock free transfer revelation

The Welshman is set to move on to a new challenge this summer after nine trophy-laden years at Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga minnows Getafe have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale on a free transfer, the club's president Angel Torres has revealed.

Bale has spent the last nine years of his career with Madrid, where he has won three Liga titles and five Champions League crowns while scoring more than 100 goals.

His role in the squad was reduced in recent seasons however, and the club have confirmed that his contract will not be extended beyond June 30.

What have Getafe said about Bale?

Bale has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League after previous spells at Tottenham and Southampton, but it appears that his agents are looking for other suitors in Spain.

Getafe chief Torres claims the 32-year-old's representatives have been in touch to gauge whether they would be interested in bringing him to Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The Madrid-based club are considered among the lesser clubs in La Liga and certainly won't be rivalling the Blancos for top honours in the Spanish capital, but Torres sees Bale's arrival as a realistic "possibility".

"Someone may take it as a joke, but 45 or 50 minutes ago I spoke with his agents, and they offered him to us. It is not a joke," the Getafe president has told reporters.

"I have to think about it and talk to the coach. I don't know if he will come. Of course it's a possibility, all great footballers are.

"They have offered it to me and I have kindly listened. From there I will consult with the coach. Anything is possible."

What has Bale said about his future?

Bale addressed the ongoing speculation over his future before helping Wales reach their first World Cup in 64 years with a playoff victory over Ukraine.

The veteran attacker said he had "no worries" about his future and was only focused on the game, but when asked if he has any offers on the table for next season, he replied: "Yeah, I've got loads."

