'It's the moment for a change' - Ayoze Perez hints at Newcastle exit

The Spanish forward has been with the Magpies for five seasons, and now feels that a return to La Liga may suit him

Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez has said he is ready to leave the club this summer.

Perez joined Newcastle in 2014 from Tenerife in his native , and has been one of the club's most consistent performers during his time on Tyneside.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals in 30 Premier League matches this season, as Newcastle sit in 13th in the Premier League table.

The Spaniard has a contract with Newcastle through 2021, but in an interview with El Chiringuito TV, he has suggested that he could be looking to return to Spain sooner rather than later.

"I believe in career cycles and when one is close to ending you start to plan things," Perez said. "It's the moment for a change. And probably this is that moment.

"Going back to your country and playing for a big team and being able to enjoy playing would be a good thing for my career."

Perez admitted it was difficult for him to adapt to life in after moving from Spain and though he is now settled, he said that he believes his life would be better in his home country.

“My idea is to return to Spanish football, I want to play for a big club in La Liga, that would be great for my career.

“I have adapted to this league and have good goalscoring numbers but life here is not as good as in Spain.”

Perez was capped by Spain's U-21 side earlier in his career, but has yet to play for La Roja at senior level. He believes that a move back to La Liga may give him the chance to finally make an international breakthrough.

"It's a dream that I still want to fulfill," Perez said of playing for Spain.

"I thought I had a chance with the last squad. I am trying to do something so that they take notice of this kid from the Canary Islands."