Another Saudi signing! Aymeric Laporte agrees staggering £21m deal to join Al-Nassr from Manchester City

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City star has reportedly given his nod to Al-Nassr to join them on a three-year deal where he will earn £21m (€25m/$27m), according to Santi Aouna. The Cityzens too have agreed on the deal and the player's departure from the club is imminent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish international, who joined the club in 2018, saw his game time reduced last season after Manuel Akanji was added to the squad. He appeared in just 12 Premier League games. He further dropped down the pecking order this season after Josko Gvardiol was signed from RB Leipzig.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Laporte currently has his eyes on Euro 2024 and in order to get more playing time, he chose to move out of the Premier League and join the Saudi Arabian bandwagon, along with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will aim to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they next take on Sheffield United on August 27.