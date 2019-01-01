Australian Tottenham keeper makes loan move

The young Aussie shot stopper is in search of more game time

Tom Glover has sealed a loan move to top-flight Swedish side Helsingborg until the end of June as he looks to secure first-team opportunities away from .

The 21-year-old was recently on Olyroos duty in Cambodia and returned to London briefly before being approached about the loan.

"Everything happened very quickly," Glover said via Sport Witness.

"I was away with the national team and when I landed in London, I got a call that Helsingborg was interested.

“I saw the match on Sunday and told my girlfriend and family that the fans looked amazing.”

Glover spent last season on loan in the A-League with Central Coast Mariners and has been limited to just one Premier League 2 appearance this campaign with Spurs.

📄✍🏼 | HIF är överens med @SpursOfficial om ett lån av målvakten Tom Glover. Avtalet sträcker sig till och med 30 juni 2019. Vi hälsar honom varmt välkommen till HIF!



📸 Anna Berg pic.twitter.com/faSGn5ormn — Helsingborgs IF (@HelsingborgsIF) April 3, 2019

Helsingborg are five-time Swedish champions and returned to the top-flight this season after finishing first in the second-division in 2018.

They are coached by former player Per-Ola Ljung, who made over 500 appearances for Helsingborg.